HCCI President Appeals To CEO HESCO To Prepare Load Management Schedule

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui has appealed to the Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to prepare a load management schedule in wake of the summer season, particularly the month of Ramzan.

In a statement, he appealed to HESCO management to maintain and repair all faulty installations prior to the start of Ramzan so that citizens would not face inconvenience. The HESCO management should avoid load shedding during the timings of Sehar and Iftar, he added.

He also emphasized the need of avoiding load management during business and trade hours so that business activities could be carried out in smooth direction and the businessmen could be able to achieve the target of government taxes.

