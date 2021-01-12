UrduPoint.com
HCCI President Calls Upon Pakistani Businessmen To Lead Halal Foods Industry

HCCI president calls upon Pakistani businessmen to lead halal foods industry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh has called upon the business community of Pakistan to lead halal foods industry of the world and earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Speaking as a chief guest at an awareness seminar organized by Pakistan National Accreditation Council of Federal Ministry of Science and Technology here at HCCI secretariat on Tuesday, he said that being a Muslim country, Pakistan can play leading role in export of halal foods but unfortunately the business community of the country has still not showed interest to take advantage of this status.

The quantum of the export of halal food is in trillion Dollars in the international market and the business community of Pakistan could earn a maximum chunk of this business with export of halal foods and meat by following the SOPs and international standards of the international market. Besides earning valuable foreign exchange with export of halal foods and meat, it would also open the door of employment for jobless youth of the country, he added.

The government should also take responsibility and assist the business community of the country in accordance with international standards so that it could be able to compete in the world market of halal food and meat, he said.

Project Director Halal Accreditation Eng. Umer Qureshi while briefing about the importance of halal products accreditation and its benefits said that Pakistan can lead this market by exporting quality products. Enhancement of export will help in improving the economy of the country, he added.

The Deputy Director Farooq Azam also briefed the participants of the seminar about the efforts of Pakistan National Accreditation Council in promoting public and private sectors industries.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Ji, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Ikhtiar Ahmed Arain, Zulfiqar Ali Chohan, Yousuf Memon, Zia Masroor Jaferi, Muhammad Hussain Ghouri and Syed Yawar Ali Shah also attended the awareness seminar.

