HCCI President emphasizes effective solution to bring country out of economic crisis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Ahmed Siddiqui has emphasized upon the government to find an effective solution in order to bring the country out of a severe economic crisis.

The economic indicators are posing great threats and there is the need for hard work and collaborative efforts to meet the challenges with short, medium and long-term policies, he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said the government had announced a hundred per cent waiver in cash margin for importers to open letters of credit (LCs) on 100 items, but the commercial banks are opening only 20 per cent LCs against the actual demand of raw material.

In view of such conditions, he said that the government's announcement of a hundred per cent waiver was not providing benefits to importers and the industrial sector.

He said that the non-availability of raw materials was leading to price hikes in the country whereas national kitty faces a paucity of foreign exchange.

He said that this could lead to more price hikes and inflation in upcoming months, adding that the government should make efforts in bringing stability in the conversion rate of Dollars with its availability in the market.

The HCCI President said that the government should come up with a better policy for imports and LCs.

He opined that increasing interest rates were the enemy of progress because the increasing cost of inputs could lead to more price hikes.