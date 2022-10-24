UrduPoint.com

HCCI President Hopes FATF Decision Will Improve Country's Exports And Imports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui has expressed hopes that the decision of Financial Action Task Force to remove Pakistan from the grey list would help in improving country's exports and imports while provision of international loan would also become a bit easier.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that this was needed to improve Pakistan's economic crisis. The FATF decision would provide a breather to the present government and that could be used for improving Pakistan's economy, he said and added, though this decision would not have immediate bearing on the economy, but still it bodes well for the country's financial matters and image.

He said that due to structural weaknesses in the economy including low investment, declining exports as well as growth, the FATF decision could not immediately be a game changer however he hoped that the country's trade deficit would now drop.

He added that the government should take full advantage of this success and enable the country to establish strong trade linkages globally with a better image.

The HCCI President said the decision was an achievement on diplomatic front for the present coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, he called upon all the stakeholders to strive for bringing political stability so that the business activities could be revived for economic progress of the country.

It is imperative that all the forces in the country should play their role in cooling down the political temperature, he said and added that it would help in bringing economic stability and facilitate imports and exports of the country.

He said that Pakistan's foreign ministry was duty bound to capitalize on this success in the world. He thanked all times friends of Pakistan including China, Turkey and Malaysia for extending full support to get the country out of the FATF's grey list.

