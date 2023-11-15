HCCI President lauds SFIC as a necessity for industrial growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has termed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC) as need of the hour adding that it would be helpful in addressing chronic industrialization and investment related issues.

In a statement issued here Wednesday he said that SFIC comprised all stakeholders including civil and military forums, industrialists, investors, business community, bureaucrats and politicians. He said that SFIC had assured foreign investors of their profit which would pave way for investment of $60bn in the country for five years.

Adeel Siddiqui maintained that this investment would be encouraging for the country’s economic stability and an environment of investment would be created. He urged SIFC to provide opportunities to local investors at part with their foreign counterparts and said that foreign investors would still take time to invest.

The HCCI President emphasized the need for ensuring ‘one window operation for the businessmen in the country in order to promote local investment while dealing with around 60 provincial and Federal government departments.

He called for framing of economic policies for revival of existing industries and such policy could again prove to be helpful for economic progress.

He said that Hyderabad district alone got huge potential and the city’s population was increasing rapidly but unfortunately required number of investment opportunities were not available to industrialists and investors. He said that new industrialization keeps eluding Hyderabad in absence of industrial zone.

He emphasized the need for establishment of new industrial zone in Hyderabad so that industrialists could establish new industry. He wondered when locals don not have facilities how would exports and foreign exchange increase in the country. He said that employment opportunities would also remain unavailable resultantly.

The HCCI President said that phase-II of SITE Hyderabad is being established since 2008 and industrialists had met all requirements to get industrial plot but this phase-II remained nonexistent since then. He asserted that these problems should be discussed and resolved under SIFC’s umbrella because he believed that job opportunities would be multiplied with growth in industry.