Open Menu

HCCI President, Office Bearers Felicitates Newly Elected MNAs, MPAs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM

HCCI President, office bearers felicitates newly elected MNAs, MPAs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, Patron in chief Muhammad Akram Rajput, Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, senior Vice President Najam Uddin Qureshi, and vice president Awais Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected MNAs and MPAs of the city.

They congratulated MNAs including Syed Waseem Hussain, Professor Abdul Aleem Khanzada, Tariq Shah Jamotand and MPAs including Nasir Hussain Qureshi, Rashid Khan, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro and Independent candidate Rehan Rajput.

According to a press release issued here, the HCCI President and office bearers said that although everyone has their own motive, however, we should have to work for the future and prosperity of the country by setting aside differences to stabilize the country both politically and economically.

They also urged to improve the economic policies so that the Industrial sector could be strengthened and overcome unemployment.

While assuring their full support, the business community said that they would work with the new government and take collective efforts to face economic challenges, control inflation, enhance exports, and foreign exchange reserves, and revive the economy.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Business Hyderabad Nasir Chamber Rashid Khan Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

5 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

5 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

5 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

6 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

9 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

10 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

10 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

15 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan