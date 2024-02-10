HCCI President, Office Bearers Felicitates Newly Elected MNAs, MPAs
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 11:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Siddiqui, Patron in chief Muhammad Akram Rajput, Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, senior Vice President Najam Uddin Qureshi, and vice president Awais Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected MNAs and MPAs of the city.
They congratulated MNAs including Syed Waseem Hussain, Professor Abdul Aleem Khanzada, Tariq Shah Jamotand and MPAs including Nasir Hussain Qureshi, Rashid Khan, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro and Independent candidate Rehan Rajput.
According to a press release issued here, the HCCI President and office bearers said that although everyone has their own motive, however, we should have to work for the future and prosperity of the country by setting aside differences to stabilize the country both politically and economically.
They also urged to improve the economic policies so that the Industrial sector could be strengthened and overcome unemployment.
While assuring their full support, the business community said that they would work with the new government and take collective efforts to face economic challenges, control inflation, enhance exports, and foreign exchange reserves, and revive the economy.
