Open Menu

HCCI President Raises Concerns Over Delay In Auto Bhan Road Development Work

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

HCCI President raises concerns over delay in Auto Bhan road development work

The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui while expressing his concern over the delay in Auto Bhan road development project stated that Auto Bhan road area was one of the important commercial markets of Hyderabad, where the development work has been going on for several months but has not been completed yet

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui while expressing his concern over the delay in Auto Bhan road development project stated that Auto Bhan road area was one of the important commercial markets of Hyderabad, where the development work has been going on for several months but has not been completed yet.

He said due to the slow pace of work, the public and business community were facing difficulties in offices, institutes, banks, shopping malls, hotels and markets, while business activities were affected and businessmen had to bear heavy losses.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Siddiqui mentioned that the industrial zone of Hyderabad was facing not only challenges in the transportation of raw materials but also hindrances in industrial production due to delays in the development work.

He said the Auto Bhan road holds significance as a major thoroughfare, and public transport and freight vehicles of Karachi, Thatta and MirpurKhas also pass through here, the Auto Bhan road was also important in terms of travel. He appealed to the district administration to expedite the completion of development projects related to the Auto Bhan road without further delay.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Vehicles Road Hyderabad Thatta Chamber Market Commerce Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as f ..

Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts

4 minutes ago
 RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite fly ..

RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying

4 minutes ago
 US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to ..

US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it

4 minutes ago
 CIA officers directed to accelerate operation agai ..

CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..

4 minutes ago
 Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahul ..

Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister

6 minutes ago
 7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in N ..

7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah

6 minutes ago
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision ..

CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..

21 minutes ago
 IGP chairs police executive board meeting

IGP chairs police executive board meeting

21 minutes ago
 CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclu ..

CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot

21 minutes ago
 Experts for amending laws to harness family, socie ..

Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship

21 minutes ago
 Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System

Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System

21 minutes ago
 Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sp ..

Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan