HCCI President Stresses Business Community To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day With Enthusiasm

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:10 PM

HCCI President stresses business community to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Fahad Hussain Shaikh Monday called upon the business community to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional enthusiasm on February 5, and highlight the atrocities of India on the people Occupied Jammu and Kashmiri.

Addressing the representatives of traders organizations and HCCI members here , he said that rallies of traders should be brought out on February 5, from different parts of the district in order to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While condemning the human rights violation including killings, arrest, torture and dishonoring the women in the occupied valley, the president called upon the world community to take notice of these atrocities and force the Indian government to give the right to self-determination to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in accordance to UNO resolutions.

More Stories From Pakistan

