HCCI President urges Sindh government to lift business hours restriction

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui has urged Sindh government to lift business hours restrictions in order to save the business community from bankruptcy adding that such decision would also create hurdles in getting revenue in terms of taxes.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that businessmen and traders were following business restrictions schedule of Sindh government in spite of the fact that they are facing aggressive electricity, petrol and gas tariffs. "If curbs on business timings were not lifted then businessmen would face bankruptcy and resultantly government would not be able to meet its revenue collection targets", he said.

The HCCI President said that crude oil prices had declined in international market now and this would make balance of payment easier. Due to water shortage in river system hydro power plants are not functioning, he said and added that these power plants would however now start producing electricity and this would cover the gap in demand and supply of electricity.

He urged the government to facilitate business community so that the country could move on the path of progress adding that the same business community had stood with government in difficult times, now, he said, it is government's turn to understand traders and business community's issues.

He appealed to prime minister and Sindh chief minister to lift restrictions on business timings so that businessmen could work comfortably which was even otherwise their fundamental right. He said that it was also necessary for economic stability that government should increase exports and encourage foreign investment in private sector.

The HCCI President said the government should remove all sorts of hurdles in foreign investment so that employment opportunities could be created. He said that this would lead to more revenue generation and it would have positive impact on economy.

Adeel Siddiqui said economic and political instability, rupee devaluation, Dollar's upward journey and increased interest rate had affected overall business environment. He said businessmen need facilitation in business and access to business and export financing that would increase exports to get more foreign exchange.