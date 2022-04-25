HCCI starts functioning after getting chambers' license: Adeel Siddiqui

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Adeel Siddiqui on Monday said that HCCI had started functioning in the light of law after getting chambers' license

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Adeel Siddiqui on Monday said that HCCI had started functioning in the light of law after getting chambers' license.

Addressing a press conference in the conference hall of HCCI, Adeel Siddiqui said that we have to forget what happened in the past and move forward to develop together.

Moreover, development work is being carried out in Hyderabad with the funds of MNAs Sabir Qaimkhani and Salahuddin while the business community is also the most important stakeholder in the city, Siddiqui informed.

The HCCI president said that industrial land in Hyderabad SITE had become very expensive and those industrialists who already paid in advance for industrial plots in Hyderabad SITE Phase-II should be given allotments on an immediate basis.

Siddiqui also expressed fear of a shortage of 30% wheat production in the province for which the government should take immediate steps.

He also said that efforts would be made to start cargo service from Hyderabad.