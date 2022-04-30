UrduPoint.com

HCCI Strongly Criticized Long Duration Scheduled Load Shedding/unannounced Power Closure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have strongly criticized the long duration scheduled load shedding and unannounced power closure in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have strongly criticized the long duration scheduled load shedding and unannounced power closure in Hyderabad.

In a joint statement here on Saturday, the President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan said that besides 14 hours long duration loadshedding, the hours long power closure was not only testing the temperament of the people during current hot weather but also badly affecting the business activities.

The business community took a sigh of relief this year after two years of heavy losses due to the pandemic and they were hoping to overcome their losses after lifting of restrictions but the long duration load management and unannounced power shut down posed threat of huge financial losses, they said.

They termed the unannounced power shut down due to poor management of HESCO officers and demanded the high ups of the government to take serious notice over the situation and save the people, particularly business community from the clutches of HESCO management.

