HCCI Sub-Committee expresses concern over health and sanitation issue

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chairman Sub-Committee on local government affairs of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Hussain Ghouri has expressed his grave concern over increasing health and sanitation issue in Hyderabad City and Latifabad and demanded the provincial government to take serious notice so that citizens could take sigh of relief.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that due to strike of the employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the garbage accumulated on roads and streets with choking of drain lines in almost all areas of Hyderabad City and Latifabad.

The poor health and sanitation condition not only brought the life of the citizens miserable but it also disturbing the trade and business activities in these areas, he said and appealed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Local GovernmentMinister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to take notice over the situation and resolved the issues of the employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation so that citizens could take sight of relief.