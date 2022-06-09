UrduPoint.com

HCCI Supports Fixing Of Business Hours Timings To Save Electricity

Published June 09, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has announced to support the efforts of the government regarding energy saving and scheduling business hours timings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In a statement here on Thursday, he maintained that the business community was ready to sacrifice for the larger interests of the country and comply the decision of the government to save 3500 megawatts electricity. The trade and business community will support the essential decisions of the government under crucial circumstances regarding improvement in the economy of the country, he maintained.

While extending support to district administration, the HCCI President emphasized the need of reducing the line losses as well as zero load-shedding during business hours.

