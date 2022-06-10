HCCI supports govt decision to close markets by 8 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) on Friday supported the government's decision to close businesses at 8 p.m. to save electricity.

The business community would cooperate with the government in resolving the energy crisis, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said, adding that 3500 MW of electricity could be saved if business hours were maintained.

Adeel said the business community was ready to render any sacrifice for the security of the country.

He urged the administration to reduce load shedding to zero level during business hours and stressed on the need for taking measures to reduce the line losses.