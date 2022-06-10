UrduPoint.com

HCCI Supports Govt Decision To Close Markets By 8 Pm

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 02:10 PM

HCCI supports govt decision to close markets by 8 pm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HCCI) on Friday supported the government's decision to close businesses at 8 p.m. to save electricity.

The business community would cooperate with the government in resolving the energy crisis, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said, adding that 3500 MW of electricity could be saved if business hours were maintained.

Adeel said the business community was ready to render any sacrifice for the security of the country.

He urged the administration to reduce load shedding to zero level during business hours and stressed on the need for taking measures to reduce the line losses.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Business Energy Crisis Hyderabad Chamber Commerce Government P

Recent Stories

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women ..

WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment

33 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strat ..

Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy

1 hour ago
 Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warran ..

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..

2 hours ago
 Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.