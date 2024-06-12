HCCI Terms Federal Budget 2024-25 People's, Business Friendly
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adeel Siddiqui has termed the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 as people-friendly, however stressed the need for expanding number of taxpayers in the country
Talking to APP here in his office Adeel Siddiqui said that earmarking funds for the Information Technology sector was an agreeable step.
He said that enhancing the minimum salary from Rs.32000 to Rs.35000 per month was also a welcome step but keeping in view prevailing inflation it should rise to Rs.40000.
Adeel said that the economic situation was much more encouraging as compared to last year’s economical conditions.
