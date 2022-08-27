HCCI to donate tents, mineral water for rain-hit victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the HCCI is donating 500 tents and 2500 bottles of mineral water to rain affected people of the province.

This was informed by the HCCI Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig to the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and DIG Hyderabd Syed Pir Muhammad Shah who visited HCCI Secretariat on Friday evening to appeal the traders and industrialists to contribute their share in respect of donation of relief goods for rain affected people.

The Commissioner while addressing the traders and industrialists said that the provincial government was striving hard for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of rain victims.

The unprecedented heavy rains had devastated the agriculture and livestock sectors as well as the communication system in the province, he informed that around 10 million people have been affected with deprivation of their houses, valuables and sources of income.

The Commissioner informed that the tens of thousands people of the province have become shelterless as a result of unprecedented heavy rains and the Sindh government had declared 23 districts as calamity hit and started rehabilitation of affected people on war footing basis, adding though the provincial government had arranged 85,000 tents but the numbers of these tents are not sufficient.

The DIG Hyderabad said that due to acute shortage of filter water, the rain affected people have no other option to use contaminated water which was making major cause of diseases among them particularly in children.

The commissioner and DIG appealed to the business community to come forward and generously donate the tents, ration, filter water, cloths and other essential goods for rain affected people.