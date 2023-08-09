Open Menu

HCCI To Extend Full Cooperation To Businesswomen: Najamuddin Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

The Senior Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Najamuddin Qureshi has assured the businesswomen that HCCI would extend its full support and cooperation to them in promoting trade and business activities

The businesswomen should focus their attention towards exporting the homemade products particularly handicraft abroad, he suggested while visiting the Sindh Handicrafts Exhibition here on Wednesday.

While visiting various stalls, he highly appreciated the work of women artisans and said that Pakistani artwork can earn due placement in the international markets therefore, the businesswomen should consider the export of homemade products so that they could not only get maximum profit but also help the women artisans to improve their socio economic condition.

He informed that HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui has issued special directive of extending maximum cooperation to businesswomen in this regard, he informed and appreciated the organizing of exhibition for promotion of handcrafts.

The Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabad Sadaf Raza who is also the Chairperson of Justaju Foundation and organized the event, welcomed the HCCI Senior Vice President and briefed him about the objective of organizing the exhibition.

