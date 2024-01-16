HCCI VP Met Incharge Anti-encroachment, Urges To Remove Illegal Encroachment
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The vice president of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Ovais Khan met with the Incharge of the anti-encroachment department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Rasheeda Bano and emphasized the need to address the growing issue of illegal encroachments.
During the meeting, Incharge anti-encroachment department Rasheeda Bano said that Mayor Kashif Shoro was actively working on the beautification and improvement plan of the city.
She stated that the increasing encroachments not only disrupt traffic flow but also directly affect the public. The Mayor is keen on developing a plan in collaboration with the business community to eradicate illegal encroachments in markets and commercial centers. The flow of traffic is hindered by encroachments in markets and commercial areas, causing difficulties in the movement of school students and also affecting business activities in markets.
She mentioned we all have to prepare a plan of action for the convenience of the citizens, adding that regarding the removal of encroachments in the encroached areas of Latifabad unit no. 8, 11, 12, nai Pul and city areas, an advance notice has been given to remove the illegal encroachments.
Ovais Khan highlighted that illegal parking in markets and encroachments on roads, especially in busy areas, affect business activities, and emergency services like ambulances and fire brigade vehicles cannot reach required locations in crowded areas. The business community does not support illegal encroachments but we want to allocate four feet of space to shopkeepers so that they can display their products.
He demanded that the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) should not issue the schedule for the elimination of illegal encroachments at present, but give two to three week’s time so that the business community can use their influence to voluntarily end the illegal encroachments from the markets.
He also proposed that a suitable alternative place should also be arranged for vendors and stall owners so that people can get employment.
Regarding the beautification of the city, he said the business community will cooperate with the HMC in every possible way. On this occasion, Chairman Sub-Committee on Municipal Affairs Ahsan Naghar was also present in the meeting.
