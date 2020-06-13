HCCI welcomes decision of reduction in withholding tax on private schools, marriage halls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The business community keenly watched the budget speech of the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar for fiscal 2020-21 here Friday.

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) arranged a session during which the office bearers and members of the chamber watched the speech presenting Rs7.249 trillion budget and noted its salient features.

The HCSTSI's spokesman told that the chamber would give its detailed reaction to the budget on June 13.

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) and SITE Association Hyderabad also heard the speech at their respective offices.

"The budget appears promising as far as levy of no new taxes is concerned," said an office bearer of HCCI.

He said the economy had already suffered a lot due to over 2-month lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic and required a stimulus to put it back on the track.

He welcomed the decision of reduction of the withholding tax on private schools and marriage halls and for subsidizing the energy and food sectors.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad chapter leader Imran Qureshi hailed the budget as right on spot in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

"The federal government fully kept in consideration the adverse impact of the COVID-19 on the people while preparing the budget," he said.

He said the rationalization of the import taxes for the commercial and manufacturing sectors would greatly help both the sectors of the economy.

Qureshi said the budgetary allocations for the agriculture would support the sector's growth which was record at 2.7 percent in 2019-20 up from 0.7 percent a year earlier.