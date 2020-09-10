UrduPoint.com
HCCI's 12 Governing Body Members Elected Unopposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

HCCI's 12 governing body members elected unopposed

All candidates who filed nomination papers on 12 vacant seats of the governing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been declared elected unopposed on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :All candidates who filed nomination papers on 12 vacant seats of the governing body of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been declared elected unopposed on Thursday.

The HCCI Secretary General who acted as Returning Officer for HCCI Elections 2020 has informed that Mazhar-ul-Haq, Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Syed Yasin Ali, Shahjehan, Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Arif- who submitted nomination papers for election on six vacant seats of corporate class- have returned unopposed as no other candidate had filed nominations to contest the election.

Similarly, on six vacant seats of Associate Class, only six candidates have filed nomination papers who included Abdul Fareed Rajput, Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Ikhtiar Ahmed Arain, Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ali Chohan and Syed Yousuf Memon therefore they all declared elect unopposed on six seats of the said class.

