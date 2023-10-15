Open Menu

HCC's July-Sept-2023 Quarterly Report Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Health Care Commission (HCC) provides regular training to health care center staff on minimum service delivery standards, said the report released here Sunday.

According to the report of the Commission, a total of 97 staff of 44 health centers were trained in the last quarter. The total number of personnel trained so far is 373 with temporary licenses given to 44 hospitals during the quarter, the report revealed.

Expert evaluators reviewed 25 hospitals across the province with HCC teams inspected a total of 1,319 health facilities, out of which notices were issued to 454 and 163 were sealed for non-compliance, the report said.

The Commission received 565 complaints during this quarter and 342 were successfully resolved while it regulates and develops guidelines and checklists for testing cardiac catheterization laboratories.

The report reflects the Commission’s commitment to improving patient safety and quality of healthcare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nadeem Akhtar said.

The Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nadeem Akhtar said that they have the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and delivery of healthcare to the benefit of the people of the region.

