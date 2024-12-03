HC’s Grave Saluted On His Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A police contingent of Chak Jhumra police station has saluted the grave of a martyred Head Constable (HC) Muhammad Jameel on the occasion of his death anniversary, here on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, the police team visited the graveyard and presented a salute to the grave of martyred police head constable Muhammad Jameel in recognition of his services rendered for the police department.
The police contingent also offered “Fateha” for the departed soul and laid down rose bouquet on the grave in addition to distributing gifts among his family members, spokesman added.
