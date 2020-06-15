HCSTCI advices traders to strictly follow SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has advised the traders and industrialists to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures set by the government for saving people against COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, he said that pandemic could be averted only by following the precautionary measures including social distancing and use of sanitizer and masks.

During business dealing, he said that the traders and industrialists should ask the employees to sanitize them and use masks and restrict the customers to adopt the same practices while entering in shops and factories.