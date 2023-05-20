HCSTCI President laments negative propaganda against Pakistan Army

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani while lamenting negative propaganda against Pakistan Army has maintained that enemies of the country cannot succeed in creating misunderstanding among the countrymen.

The Pakistan Army is also the defender of the ideological and geographical borders of Pakistan, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday adding that propaganda based on lies is being used to create misunderstandings between the armed forces and the people of the country but the enemies does not know about eternal love of Pakistan Army and Pakistani nation and they cannot succeed to achieve their nefarious intentions.

He said that Pakistan is a democratic country where everyone has the basic right of protesting, however, protesting and expressing opinions without violence is the beauty of democracy.

He strongly criticized the recent acts of violence and demanded strict action against those who were involved in such crimes.

The business community across Pakistan is deeply saddened by wobbly situation arising from the political chaos and instability as it has brought the economy to the brink of complete collapse and the image of Pakistan in the international market very bad, he said and added the current situation in the country could lead to anarchy in future and cause irreparable damage to the country.

He however said the business community shows full solidarity with Pakistan Army as well as all political and social leaders of the country and assured their extending full support in resolving the issues.