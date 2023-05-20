UrduPoint.com

HCSTCI President Laments Negative Propaganda Against Pakistan Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 08:33 PM

HCSTCI President laments negative propaganda against Pakistan Army

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani while lamenting negative propaganda against Pakistan Army has maintained that enemies of the country cannot succeed in creating misunderstanding among the countrymen

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani while lamenting negative propaganda against Pakistan Army has maintained that enemies of the country cannot succeed in creating misunderstanding among the countrymen.

The Pakistan Army is also the defender of the ideological and geographical borders of Pakistan, he said in a statement issued here on Saturday adding that propaganda based on lies is being used to create misunderstandings between the armed forces and the people of the country but the enemies does not know about eternal love of Pakistan Army and Pakistani nation and they cannot succeed to achieve their nefarious intentions.

He said that Pakistan is a democratic country where everyone has the basic right of protesting, however, protesting and expressing opinions without violence is the beauty of democracy.

He strongly criticized the recent acts of violence and demanded strict action against those who were involved in such crimes.

The business community across Pakistan is deeply saddened by wobbly situation arising from the political chaos and instability as it has brought the economy to the brink of complete collapse and the image of Pakistan in the international market very bad, he said and added the current situation in the country could lead to anarchy in future and cause irreparable damage to the country.

He however said the business community shows full solidarity with Pakistan Army as well as all political and social leaders of the country and assured their extending full support in resolving the issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Business Democracy Hyderabad Lead Chamber Market All From Industry Love

Recent Stories

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

10 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

10 minutes ago
 Robber shot dead, another injured

Robber shot dead, another injured

10 minutes ago
 Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

10 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank to Maintain Key Rate at 8.5% ..

Turkish Central Bank to Maintain Key Rate at 8.5% Ahead of New Ballot - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over China-Relate ..

Beijing Expresses Strong Protest Over China-Related Topics in G7 Summit Statemen ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.