Open Menu

HCSTI Elects It’s New Senior Vice President, Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 06:18 PM

HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

The 15th Executive Committee Meeting of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry (HCSTI) held under the chairmanship of President Muhammad Faroooq Shaikhani here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The 15th Executive Committee Meeting of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry (HCSTI) held under the chairmanship of President Muhammad Faroooq Shaikhani here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, after the vacant position following the resignation of Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif Memon, Dr Muhammad Ismail Farooq Naami was nominated as Senior Vice president and Muhammad Yaseen Khilji as Vice President, which was unanimously approved by the executive committee

President Muhammad Farooque Shaikhani felicitated both office bearers and expressed hope that their representation will further enhance the activities of Chamber and better represent the interests of traders.

He said that meeting signifies a crucial step towards the Chamber’s growth and dedication to serve the trading community of Hyderabad. Newly elected senior vice president Dr. Farooq Naami highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to effectively resolve issues of traders in Hyderabad.

Newly elected Vice president Muhammad Yaseen Khilji expressed his pride in assuming responsibilities and vowed to fulfill his potential to further improve the morale of the Chamber.

Members of Executive Committee Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Kashif Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ahmed Farooqui, Muhammad Idrees Memon, Dr. Abdula Jabbar Rajput, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi,Muhammad Fahad Mian, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal and Kishore Kumar were in attendance.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Hyderabad Chamber Industry

Recent Stories

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Sta ..

International delegation visits Lahore Railway Station

10 minutes ago
 Manchester United slide out of Champions League

Manchester United slide out of Champions League

15 minutes ago
 China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

China releases first pan-genome map of tea plant

15 minutes ago
 National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round match ..

National Ranking Tennis C'ships second round matches held

13 minutes ago
 CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development proje ..

CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

13 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

Faisalabad Arts Council meeting held

13 minutes ago
SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial ..

SC suspends verdict of nullifying civilians' trial in army courts

13 minutes ago
 World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

World hand-washing day observed in Sukkur

13 minutes ago
 Two arrested in drug peddling case

Two arrested in drug peddling case

20 minutes ago
 PSX loses 1,146 points

PSX loses 1,146 points

13 minutes ago
 Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

Japan reports 1st death from mpox disease

21 minutes ago
 PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Ma ..

PFA discards 300 diseased chickens in Tollinton Market

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan