HCSTI elects it’s new senior vice president, vice president

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The 15th Executive Committee Meeting of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry (HCSTI) held under the chairmanship of President Muhammad Faroooq Shaikhani here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, after the vacant position following the resignation of Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif Memon, Dr Muhammad Ismail Farooq Naami was nominated as Senior Vice president and Muhammad Yaseen Khilji as Vice President, which was unanimously approved by the executive committee

President Muhammad Farooque Shaikhani felicitated both office bearers and expressed hope that their representation will further enhance the activities of Chamber and better represent the interests of traders.

He said that meeting signifies a crucial step towards the Chamber’s growth and dedication to serve the trading community of Hyderabad. Newly elected senior vice president Dr. Farooq Naami highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to effectively resolve issues of traders in Hyderabad.

Newly elected Vice president Muhammad Yaseen Khilji expressed his pride in assuming responsibilities and vowed to fulfill his potential to further improve the morale of the Chamber.

Members of Executive Committee Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Kashif Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ahmed Farooqui, Muhammad Idrees Memon, Dr. Abdula Jabbar Rajput, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi,Muhammad Fahad Mian, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal and Kishore Kumar were in attendance.

