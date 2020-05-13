HCSTSI advices businessmen to strictly follow SOPS

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Daulat Ram Lohana has advised the businessmen to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19 and strictly follow the standard operating procedure of the government while carrying out their business activities.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he expressed concerns over complaints of non-implementation of SOPs as well as heavy rush in markets and bazaars adding that such practices are harmful for the lives of all therefore both traders and customers should adopt precautionary measures including social distancing, wearing of masks and use of sanitizer.

The government had allowed reopening of business activities after getting assurance from the representatives of traders and if the businessmen avoided the SOPs of the government, the government can again impose lockdown, he warned and advised the shopkeepers and customers to follow the SOPs in letter and spirit.