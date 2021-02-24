UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Appreciates DC Decision For Setting Up Parking Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

HCSTSI appreciates DC decision for setting up parking areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has highly appreciated the decision of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for setting up parking areas at different points of Hyderabad City and Latifabad to overcome the issue of traffic jam.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the HCSTSI President said that due to non availability of parking areas, the citizens are experiencing great inconvenience due to traffic jams on roads therefore the Traffic Management board had approved the resolution which was moved by the HCSTSI representative.

He hoped that both Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Safdar Ali Bughio would ensure setting up the parking areas at the earliest so that the citizens could get sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Resolution Traffic Hyderabad Chamber Industry

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.