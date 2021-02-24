HCSTSI appreciates DC decision for setting up parking areas

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has highly appreciated the decision of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for setting up parking areas at different points of Hyderabad City and Latifabad to overcome the issue of traffic jam.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the HCSTSI President said that due to non availability of parking areas, the citizens are experiencing great inconvenience due to traffic jams on roads therefore the Traffic Management board had approved the resolution which was moved by the HCSTSI representative.

He hoped that both Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Safdar Ali Bughio would ensure setting up the parking areas at the earliest so that the citizens could get sigh of relief.