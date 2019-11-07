HCSTSI appreciates decision fixing electricity flat rates for business community

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appreciated the decision of the federal government of fixing electricity flat rates for business community,adding the decision would bring speedy industrial growth in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appreciated the decision of the federal government of fixing electricity flat rates for business community,adding the decision would bring speedy industrial growth in the country.

Daulat Ram Lohana expressed these remarks in a meeting of HCSTSI delegation with the Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon at his office here on Thursday.

Paying tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Power Energy Minister Umer Ayoub Khan, the President HCSTSI has appealed them to extend the period of fixation of flat rates up to one year instead of four months so that required objective of strengthening economy of the country could be achieved at the earliest.

He thanked the Chief Executive Officer HESCO for extending his full cooperation with the business community of Hyderabad,adding that he said the decision of electricity flat rates would also enhance the revenue of HESCO.

While welcoming HCSTSI delegation, the Chief Executive Officer HESCO assured full cooperation to business community of Hyderabad.He said HCSTSI suggestions and recommendations would be forwarded to Ministry for implementation.

Among others, Senior Vice President Muiz Abbas, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Abdul Saleem Arain and Muhammad Akram Arain were the part of HCSTI delegation.