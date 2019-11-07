UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Appreciates Decision Fixing Electricity Flat Rates For Business Community

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:03 PM

HCSTSI appreciates decision fixing electricity flat rates for business community

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appreciated the decision of the federal government of fixing electricity flat rates for business community,adding the decision would bring speedy industrial growth in the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has appreciated the decision of the federal government of fixing electricity flat rates for business community,adding the decision would bring speedy industrial growth in the country.

Daulat Ram Lohana expressed these remarks in a meeting of HCSTSI delegation with the Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Abdul Haq Memon at his office here on Thursday.

Paying tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Power Energy Minister Umer Ayoub Khan, the President HCSTSI has appealed them to extend the period of fixation of flat rates up to one year instead of four months so that required objective of strengthening economy of the country could be achieved at the earliest.

He thanked the Chief Executive Officer HESCO for extending his full cooperation with the business community of Hyderabad,adding that he said the decision of electricity flat rates would also enhance the revenue of HESCO.

While welcoming HCSTSI delegation, the Chief Executive Officer HESCO assured full cooperation to business community of Hyderabad.He said HCSTSI suggestions and recommendations would be forwarded to Ministry for implementation.

Among others, Senior Vice President Muiz Abbas, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Abdul Saleem Arain and Muhammad Akram Arain were the part of HCSTI delegation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Electricity Business Company Hyderabad Chamber Government Industry

Recent Stories

11th UVAS Convocation to be held on 12th December, ..

4 minutes ago

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

15 minutes ago

Government committed to transform Naya Pakistan on ..

1 minute ago

French Court Clears Lafarge Giant of 'Complicity' ..

6 minutes ago

At Least 10 People Killed in Past 24 Hours During ..

6 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Naat, Seerat-un-Nabi held at Islamia Univ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.