UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Appreciates District Administration, HMC Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:03 PM

HCSTSI appreciates district administration, HMC efforts

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has appreciated the efforts of the district government and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for launching massive anti-encroachments, anti stray dogs and anti-mosquitoes campaigns in urban localities and emphasized the need of continuation of these drives till achievement of hundred percent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has appreciated the efforts of the district government and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for launching massive anti-encroachments, anti stray dogs and anti-mosquitoes campaigns in urban localities and emphasized the need of continuation of these drives till achievement of hundred percent.

In a statement, the Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji and Convener sub-committee of local government affairs Muhammad Alnasir said that these drives will help in overcoming the issue dog biting incidents, malaria/dengue in Hyderabad.

They underlined the need of carrying out effective anti-encroachments campaign irrespective of any political pressure or influence, repair of damaged roads and streets with cleanliness and removal of garbage heaps.

The required results of anti-mosquitoes campaign could only be achieved with proper disposal of sewage and accumulated water from roads and streets therefore, the district administration and HMC should focus priority of improving the sewerage system of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas, they added.

They demanded to Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro and Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain that besides anti-encroachments, anti stray dogs and anti-mosquitoes campaign, the also initiate drive of cleanliness as well as repair of damaged roads and streets so that citizens could get sigh of relief with restoration of lost glory of historic Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Water Hyderabad Chamber Qasimabad From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Quranic study continues to be part of scheme of sy ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks Adjusting in 2020 Plan of Regional F ..

2 minutes ago

Musanada commences construction of AED289.5 millio ..

21 minutes ago

Berrettini reaches Top 10 for the first time

3 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Buy Large-Scale Weapons D ..

12 minutes ago

Death of IS Leader Baghdadi Deals 'Major Blow' to ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.