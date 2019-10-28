HCSTSI appreciates district administration, HMC efforts

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has appreciated the efforts of the district government and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for launching massive anti-encroachments, anti stray dogs and anti-mosquitoes campaigns in urban localities and emphasized the need of continuation of these drives till achievement of hundred percent

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has appreciated the efforts of the district government and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for launching massive anti-encroachments, anti stray dogs and anti-mosquitoes campaigns in urban localities and emphasized the need of continuation of these drives till achievement of hundred percent.

In a statement, the Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji and Convener sub-committee of local government affairs Muhammad Alnasir said that these drives will help in overcoming the issue dog biting incidents, malaria/dengue in Hyderabad.

They underlined the need of carrying out effective anti-encroachments campaign irrespective of any political pressure or influence, repair of damaged roads and streets with cleanliness and removal of garbage heaps.

The required results of anti-mosquitoes campaign could only be achieved with proper disposal of sewage and accumulated water from roads and streets therefore, the district administration and HMC should focus priority of improving the sewerage system of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas, they added.

They demanded to Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro and Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain that besides anti-encroachments, anti stray dogs and anti-mosquitoes campaign, the also initiate drive of cleanliness as well as repair of damaged roads and streets so that citizens could get sigh of relief with restoration of lost glory of historic Hyderabad.