HCSTSI Appreciates New Police Unit Formation For Business Community Security

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 06:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The president of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has appreciated the formation of "Muhafiz Force" a new unit in district Police Hyderabad for the security of the business community of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the law and order had become the alarming issues in business areas as well as SITE area of Hyderabad and the SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh had initiated commending step by constituting "Muhafiz Force" for the safe of the businessmen and industrialist from the clutches of the criminals.

He said that installation of CCTV cameras at business points and shopping areas would provide sigh of relief to traders and industrialists and they would carry out their activities without any fear in peaceful atmosphere.

