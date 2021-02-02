HCSTSI asks SFA management for not harassing traders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Saleemuddin Qureshi Tuesday urged the Sindh government for taking notice of gross corruption in Sindh food Authority (SFA).

He, in a statement, said the SFA officials were conducting raids at the shops of traders and units of industrialists in illegal manner and forcing them to pay illegal gratification else face sealing of their shops and units.

If such illegal acts of the SFA officials continued, the HCSTSI would have no other option except to initiate action for protection of the members, he warned.

He asked the SFA management to avoid harassing the traders and industrialists.