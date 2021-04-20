UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Call For One Day Business Activities Closure In A Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi Tuesday called for to allow one day for closing business activities instead of two days so that the business community could compensate the financial losses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi Tuesday called for to allow one day for closing business activities instead of two days so that the business community could compensate the financial losses.

In a statement issued here, he also asked daily timings should be from 8 a.m. to midnight so that people could get sufficient time for shopping during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

The decision should be reviewed of closing business activities for two days in a week with limited business hours, he added.

