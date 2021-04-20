HCSTSI call for one day business activities closure in a week

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi Tuesday called for to allow one day for closing business activities instead of two days so that the business community could compensate the financial losses

In a statement issued here, he also asked daily timings should be from 8 a.m. to midnight so that people could get sufficient time for shopping during the month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

The decision should be reviewed of closing business activities for two days in a week with limited business hours, he added.