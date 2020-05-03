HCSTSI calls for effective strategy to bring economic stability in country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Daulat Ram Lohana has called for forming the effective strategy for utilization of natural resources, promotion of agriculture sector and encouragement of small medium enterprises for bring economic stability in the country.

The country possessed rich natural resources like coal, gyms, oil and gas as well as fertile land and there was the need to provide technical knowledge to local people to make these hidden resources exportable for other countries, he said and added that development of agriculture sector with advanced technology could also help in earning huge foreign exchange.

He said that small medium enterprises and local handcrafts could also become major source of earning valuable foreign exchange.

He urged the policy makers to frame a new policy focusing effective utilization of natural resources, development of agriculture sector and encouragement of SMEs for the betterment of the country.