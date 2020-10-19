HCSTSI calls for ensuring best arrangements on Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has called upon the divisional and district administration to ensure adequate arrangements so that the people could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in peaceful, healthy and clean atmosphere

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has called upon the divisional and district administration to ensure adequate arrangements so that the people could celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in peaceful, healthy and clean atmosphere.

In a statement here on Monday, he said that cleanliness should be carried out in Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad with security arrangements at the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions. The business community was ready to extend full cooperation and support to district administration Hyderabad in this regard, he assured.