HCSTSI Calls For Resolving Longstanding Traffic Jam Issue

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:05 PM

The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has called upon the Senior Superintendent of Police to resolve the longstanding issue of traffic jam and encroachments so that the citizens could take sigh of relief

A delegation of HCSTSI led by its President Muhammad Altaf Memon Tuesday held meeting with the Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Sajid Aamir Saduzai at his office and stated that due to traffic jam, the citizens particularly the business community are suffering hardship to reach their destination in time.

The delegation called upon the SSP to initiate immediate steps in resolving the longstanding issue while stern action should also be carried out against encroachments on roads and streets.

The delegation congratulated the efforts of SSP Hyderabad regarding unearthing the drug trafficking however, emphasized the need of taking action against street crimes.

The SSP Hyderabad assured the HCSTSI delegation that all out efforts will be made to maintain law and order situation and provide protection to the life and property of the common people of Hyderabad.

The HCSTSI delegation comprised of Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal and former Presidents Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana and Muhammad Farooq Shekhani.

