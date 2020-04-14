HCSTSI calls upon business community to set SOPs for safe trading during COVID-19 threat

The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has called upon the traders, businessmen and industrialists to set their own Standard Operating Procedures for safe business activities during threat of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry has called upon the traders, businessmen and industrialists to set their own Standard Operating Procedures for safe business activities during threat of COVID-19.

The HCSTSI executive committee which met here on Tuesday under the chair of President Daulat Ram Lohana, the executive committee also appealed to the business community to ensure sale of essential goods on reasonable price so that the people who suffering havoc of COVID-19 could not be affected from price hike.

During business hours, the business community should implement the SOPs in letter and spirit in order to meet the challenges of pandemic, the HCSTSI executive committee urged and also underlined the need to motivate the consumers to strict follow the precautions The executive committee expressed satisfaction over the decision of lockdown and other steps of the Federal and provincial governments for ensuring safety of the people against pandemic. It also lauded the efforts of the district administration and Police for implementing rules and regulations and called upon the people particularly business community to extend full cooperation.

The executive committee also paid tributes to medics and paramedics staff of the hospitals who have been engaged in providing medical treatment to patients despite threats to their lives.

The HCSTSI executive committee also appealed to federal and provincial governments to refund billion of rupees to industrialists which they deposited under Employees Old Age Benefit for the industrial workers welfare so that the amount could be utilized for disbursement of salaries to employees.

The executive committee while eulogizing the federal government announcement of granting soft loan industrialists has appealed to consider providing interest free loan in order to ease the industrialists to overcome their financial losses which they suffered due to closure of their units.

The HCSTSI executive also appealed to the government to announce suitable financial package for small traders who also facing financial constraint to closure of business activities as a result of lockdown.

Those who attended the meeting included Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Ex-President and Coordinator Muhammad Akram Ansari, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Rameezuddin Ahmed, Pervez Faheem Noorwala, Muhammad Sharif Ponjani, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh, Shan Sehgal, Abdul Saleem Arain, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Muhammad Al-Nasir, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Saleemuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Arif Memon.