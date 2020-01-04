HCSTSI calls upon government to take business community into confidence in its economic strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has called upon the government to take business community into confidence while preparing economic strategy so that positive targets in booting up trade and industry could be achieved in 2020.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has called upon the government to take business community into confidence while preparing economic strategy so that positive targets in booting up trade and industry could be achieved in 2020.

While preparing strategy for import and export development, the government should facilitate those whose products could help in achieving required targets, meet the challenges of international markets and earn huge foreign exchange so that the government could be able to reduce the burden of debts and overcome the issue of price hike, the President HCSTSI said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

The women are consisting fifty percent population of the country so that the government should motivate them and create opportunities with provision of incentives to them as they could play pivotal role for industrial development, he said and added that country's handicrafts possessed great potential in the international markets and export of homemade products could bring huge foreign exchange in the country.

The government should support the home based industry and organize national and international level exhibitions of homemade products so that the same could be introduced in international markets, he said and added that the government should also reduced the burden of taxes and duties upon trade and industrial sectors and make effective plans for recovery of Ushr from agriculture sector so that it could be able to enhance foreign reserves.

He hoped that high ups of the Federal government would take the business community into confidence and frame such policies which could help in achieving rapid trade and industrial development.