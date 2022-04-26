HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer bearers

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A noted delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its patron in chief Seth Muhammad Amin Khatir Tuesday visited the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and congratulated the newly elected office bearers.

While congratulating the newly elected HCCI office bearers including President Adeel Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Najamuddin Qureshi and Vice President Awais Khan, Seth Muhammad Amin Khatri hoped that the representatives of both the chambers will strive to resolve the grievances of the business community of Hyderabad.

The President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon assured the newly elected HCCI President Adell Siddiqui for extending full cooperation from his chamber in addressing the issues of traders and industrialists particularly the small traders of Hyderabad.

Among others, HCCI Patron Iqbal Baig, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal, Saleem Umer Memon, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana and Muhammad Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.

