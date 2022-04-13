UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Congratulates Shahbaz Sharif On Becoming Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 08:20 PM

HCSTSI congratulates Shahbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister and hoped that under his leadership, the country would come out from economic crisis

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have congratulated Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on becoming the Prime Minister and hoped that under his leadership, the country would come out from economic crisis.

In a joint statement here on Wednesday, the HCSTSI President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon and Vice President Masroor Iqbal said that being the active Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif fully aware to move the country towards right direction of progress and prosperity. The Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif possessed deep experience of handling administrative affairs with the support of bureaucracy, they said and added that he will strive hard to bring the country out from severe economic crisis.

The said that the business community of Sindh particularly Hyderabad has great expectations with the Prime Minister that he would ensure in addressing the issues of investors, traders and industrialists.

The business community is suffering hardship from FBR, law and order situation as well as unannounced load shedding of the electricity and gas, they said, adding that these issues need to be addressed on priority basis and the business community is ready to extend full cooperation to the Prime Minister in this regard.

