UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Criticizes Announced, Unannounced Load Shedding On Pakistan Day In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 07:57 PM

HCSTSI criticizes announced, unannounced load shedding on Pakistan Day in Hyderabad

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has strongly criticized the announced and unannounced load shedding on Pakistan Day adding that the HESCO had deprived the citizens of Hyderabad to view the day celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has strongly criticized the announced and unannounced load shedding on Pakistan Day adding that the HESCO had deprived the citizens of Hyderabad to view the day celebrations.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that HESCO management shut the power off by HESCO in morning hours in various parts of Hyderabad causing and deprived the citizens to switch on their television sets and see the march past of the armed forces.

The citizens of Hyderabad could not forget such irrespective attitude of the HESCO management, he said announced and unannounced load shedding in Hyderabad became the order of the day even on national and religious occasions.

He demanded the high ups of the government including President, Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff to take notice over such irrespective attitude of the HESCO management with strict action and restrict the management concerned not to carry out load shedding on national and religious occasions.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Prime Minister Army Pakistan Day Hyderabad Chamber March TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

SU to organize international conference on informa ..

SU to organize international conference on information and engineering technolog ..

1 minute ago
 Farrukh thanks Kuwaiti FM for acknowledging PM's r ..

Farrukh thanks Kuwaiti FM for acknowledging PM's role against Islamophobia

1 minute ago
 IG Motorway Police felicitates nation on Pakistan ..

IG Motorway Police felicitates nation on Pakistan Day, prays for country's prosp ..

1 minute ago
 Fawad felicitates ARY CEO on receiving 'Sitara-e-I ..

Fawad felicitates ARY CEO on receiving 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz'

1 minute ago
 Family of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Says Sanctions ..

Family of Convicted Spy Paul Whelan Says Sanctions Will Impact His Ability to Ca ..

4 minutes ago
 South Punjab marks Pakistan Day with national ferv ..

South Punjab marks Pakistan Day with national fervor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>