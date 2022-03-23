HCSTSI criticizes announced, unannounced load shedding on Pakistan Day in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon has strongly criticized the announced and unannounced load shedding on Pakistan Day adding that the HESCO had deprived the citizens of Hyderabad to view the day celebrations.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that HESCO management shut the power off by HESCO in morning hours in various parts of Hyderabad causing and deprived the citizens to switch on their television sets and see the march past of the armed forces.

The citizens of Hyderabad could not forget such irrespective attitude of the HESCO management, he said announced and unannounced load shedding in Hyderabad became the order of the day even on national and religious occasions.

He demanded the high ups of the government including President, Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff to take notice over such irrespective attitude of the HESCO management with strict action and restrict the management concerned not to carry out load shedding on national and religious occasions.