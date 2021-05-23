UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Criticizes Police Performance In Unearthing Narcotics And Gambling Dens

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:50 PM

HCSTSI criticizes police performance in unearthing narcotics and gambling dens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleemuddin Qureshi Sunday criticized the police performance in unearthing the narcotics and gambling dens in the city.

In a statement here , he alleged illicit business was being carried out in the jurisdiction of police stations in the city which was posing great threat to the future of young generation.

Besides gambling and drug selling, the cases of street crimes particularly theft and robberies had been increased creating fear and chaos among the citizens particularly the business community, he said and added that the traffic problems were also increasing on main roads of the city.

He demanded to Inspector General of Police Sindh to take serious notice of the situation to resolve the issues.

