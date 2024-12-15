HCSTSI Delegation Attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) On the directives of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, and Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, along with a delegation, participated in the Hyderabad Job Fair and Education Expo 2024 organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA).
The event was held at the Government College of Technology, Qasimabad, and aimed to provide educational and professional opportunities for youth. Representatives from public and private organizations, banks, NGOs, and universities actively participated in the event.
On this occasion, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, while expressing his views, said that ICMA’s initiative to organize this job fair is a commendable step, playing a vital role in creating employment and business opportunities for educated youth.
Such events not only benefit Hyderabad but also contribute to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region.
He emphasized that these initiatives foster closer collaboration between small industries and universities, enabling research, technology, and training to drive SME development.
He further appreciated ICMA, especially Hyderabad Campus director Mr. Muhammad Hussain Ajmeri, for his tireless efforts in making this outstanding job fair and education expo possible.
He assured that HCSTSI would continue to strengthen ties between academia and industry to transform Hyderabad into a modern SME hub.
Chohan highlighted that Hyderabad, being a significant educational and commercial center of Sindh, urgently needs revolutionary measures in the education sector to equip its youth with modern education and technical skills. In today’s era, Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping every field globally, Unfortunately, Hyderabad lacks institutions and platforms that can provide youth with expertise in these domains.
Establishing IT houses and AI training centers in the city would not only empower young people with advanced skills but also offer them local and international employment opportunities.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi stated that educated youth are the nation's true asset, and such opportunities are crucial to unleashing their potential.
Collaboration between institutions like ICMA and HCSTSI will open doors to new employment and entrepreneurial ideas for the youth.
He commended the ICMA Hyderabad Campus team for providing a high-quality platform to connect young individuals with employment and business opportunities. These initiatives not only brighten the future of the youth but also strengthen collaboration between educational institutions and industries.
The delegation emphasized that such events not only provide employment to educated individuals but also promote the SME sector, which is the backbone of the economy
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HCSTSI delegation attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 202439 seconds ago
-
GCUF approves scholarships for Palestinian students44 seconds ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool visits "Karachi Int'l Book Fair" at Expo Centre52 seconds ago
-
Blind murder mystery solved55 seconds ago
-
500-kg unhygienic sugar, 210-kg quinoa seeds seized58 seconds ago
-
We focus on public service, not propaganda: Qaiser Sheikh1 minute ago
-
Huge Crowds Flock to KIBF on Fourth Day, Dr.Khalid Maqbool visited1 minute ago
-
Musadik ensures energy balance and economic recovery1 minute ago
-
APS tragedy inflicted wounds on hearts of nation: former governor1 minute ago
-
SCG organizes immigration Seminar for opening doors to global opportunities1 minute ago
-
Cold wave continues to grip city1 minute ago
-
SSP holds meeting on police drive security arrangements1 minute ago