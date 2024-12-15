HCSTSI delegation attends Job Fair ,Education Expo 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) On the directives of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, and Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, along with a delegation, participated in the Hyderabad Job Fair and Education Expo 2024 organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA).

The event was held at the Government College of Technology, Qasimabad, and aimed to provide educational and professional opportunities for youth. Representatives from public and private organizations, banks, NGOs, and universities actively participated in the event.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, while expressing his views, said that ICMA’s initiative to organize this job fair is a commendable step, playing a vital role in creating employment and business opportunities for educated youth.

Such events not only benefit Hyderabad but also contribute to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region.

He emphasized that these initiatives foster closer collaboration between small industries and universities, enabling research, technology, and training to drive SME development.

He further appreciated ICMA, especially Hyderabad Campus director Mr. Muhammad Hussain Ajmeri, for his tireless efforts in making this outstanding job fair and education expo possible.

He assured that HCSTSI would continue to strengthen ties between academia and industry to transform Hyderabad into a modern SME hub.

Chohan highlighted that Hyderabad, being a significant educational and commercial center of Sindh, urgently needs revolutionary measures in the education sector to equip its youth with modern education and technical skills. In today’s era, Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are reshaping every field globally, Unfortunately, Hyderabad lacks institutions and platforms that can provide youth with expertise in these domains.

Establishing IT houses and AI training centers in the city would not only empower young people with advanced skills but also offer them local and international employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi stated that educated youth are the nation's true asset, and such opportunities are crucial to unleashing their potential.

Collaboration between institutions like ICMA and HCSTSI will open doors to new employment and entrepreneurial ideas for the youth.

He commended the ICMA Hyderabad Campus team for providing a high-quality platform to connect young individuals with employment and business opportunities. These initiatives not only brighten the future of the youth but also strengthen collaboration between educational institutions and industries.

The delegation emphasized that such events not only provide employment to educated individuals but also promote the SME sector, which is the backbone of the economy

