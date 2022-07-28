HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

The delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by its president Muhammad Altaf Memon called on Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here at his office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by its president Muhammad Altaf Memon called on Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here at his office on Thursday.

According to the HCSTSI spokesman, the delegation congratulated Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on assuming the office of Hyderabad and hoped that he will strive for curbing crimes and criminals as he did in the past.

The delegation emphasized the need for maintenance of the law and order situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram adding that the long standing issue of traffic jams due to encroachment should be addressed on priority basis.

The President HCSTSI appreciated the action of SSP Hyderabad against drug trafficking, however, he emphasized the need of curbing the street crimes including armed robberies, mobile phone and motorbike snatching.

The SSP assured that all out efforts would be made to address the issues of business community and said that all out efforts would be made to law and order situation in the district in order to protect life and property of law abiding people.