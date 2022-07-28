UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Delegation Called On SSP Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

The delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by its president Muhammad Altaf Memon called on Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here at his office on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by its president Muhammad Altaf Memon called on Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh here at his office on Thursday.

According to the HCSTSI spokesman, the delegation congratulated Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on assuming the office of Hyderabad and hoped that he will strive for curbing crimes and criminals as he did in the past.

The delegation emphasized the need for maintenance of the law and order situation during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram adding that the long standing issue of traffic jams due to encroachment should be addressed on priority basis.

The President HCSTSI appreciated the action of SSP Hyderabad against drug trafficking, however, he emphasized the need of curbing the street crimes including armed robberies, mobile phone and motorbike snatching.

The SSP assured that all out efforts would be made to address the issues of business community and said that all out efforts would be made to law and order situation in the district in order to protect life and property of law abiding people.

Related Topics

Police Business Law And Order Mobile Traffic Hyderabad Chamber Criminals All Industry

Recent Stories

Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on centra ..

Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine

23 seconds ago
 Gymnastic competitions held

Gymnastic competitions held

24 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 ..

Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 billion to UAJK

27 seconds ago
 Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Mi ..

Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Minister

29 seconds ago
 Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured conditi ..

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders arrangements for Muharram in L ..

Commissioner orders arrangements for Muharram in Lahore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.