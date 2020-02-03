HCSTSI delegation calls on Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President

A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President Daulat Ram Lohana called on the newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar at Federation House

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President Daulat Ram Lohana called on the newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar at Federation House.

The HCSTSI spokesman informed here on Monday that the President Daulat Ram Lohana apprised the FPCCI President about issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

The FPCCI President heard the grievances submitted by the HCSTSI delegation and maintained that the issues of business community of Hyderabad wee the same matters being faced by the businessmen of others parts of the country.

The federation is responsible to help in resolving the grievances of the business community and FPCCI President said and assured the delegation that all out efforts would be made to resolve the issues of the businessmen of Hyderabad.

The HCSTSI delegation comprised of the Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Amin Khatri, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Idrees Memon.