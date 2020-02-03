UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Delegation Calls On Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:11 PM

HCSTSI delegation calls on Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President

A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President Daulat Ram Lohana called on the newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar at Federation House

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) led by its President Daulat Ram Lohana called on the newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mian Anjum Nisar at Federation House.

The HCSTSI spokesman informed here on Monday that the President Daulat Ram Lohana apprised the FPCCI President about issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

The FPCCI President heard the grievances submitted by the HCSTSI delegation and maintained that the issues of business community of Hyderabad wee the same matters being faced by the businessmen of others parts of the country.

The federation is responsible to help in resolving the grievances of the business community and FPCCI President said and assured the delegation that all out efforts would be made to resolve the issues of the businessmen of Hyderabad.

The HCSTSI delegation comprised of the Senior Vice President Moeez Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Patron-in-Chief Muhammad Amin Khatri, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Idrees Memon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Hyderabad Same Chamber All Industry

Recent Stories

Govt to address grievances of allied parties soon: ..

2 minutes ago

Delegation of federal ombudsman calls on Chief Jus ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority to observe Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

12 kg narcotics, weapons seized, 7 arrested in Sar ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister stresses creating awareness ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects KP head constable's plea for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.