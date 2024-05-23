HCSTSI Delegation Calls On SSP Dr Farukh Ali
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and small Industries (HCSTSI) led by its president Farooque Shaikhani called on Senior Superintendent f Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali.
Senior vice president HCSTSI Dr. Ismail Naami. Former Presidents Saleem u din Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana and Akram Ansari were also present.
Delegation felicitated SSP Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali on assuming charge of his office and exchanged views about prevailing situation and law and order situation.
HCSTSI delegation shed light on strengthened ties and exemplary cooperation between chamber and Hyderabad Police and assured to further strengthen such relationship and maintaining law and order situation.
President HCSTSI Farooque Shaikhani invited SSP Hyderabad to visit Chamber office.
SSP expressed gratitude to Chamber office bearers for visiting his office.
APP/nsm
