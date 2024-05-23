Open Menu

HCSTSI Delegation Calls On SSP Dr Farukh Ali

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

HCSTSI delegation calls on SSP Dr Farukh Ali

A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and small Industries (HCSTSI) led by its president Farooque Shaikhani called on Senior Superintendent f Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of small traders and small Industries (HCSTSI) led by its president Farooque Shaikhani called on Senior Superintendent f Police (SSP) Dr Farukh Ali.

Senior vice president HCSTSI Dr. Ismail Naami. Former Presidents Saleem u din Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana and Akram Ansari were also present.

Delegation felicitated SSP Hyderabad Dr Farukh Ali on assuming charge of his office and exchanged views about prevailing situation and law and order situation.

HCSTSI delegation shed light on strengthened ties and exemplary cooperation between chamber and Hyderabad Police and assured to further strengthen such relationship and maintaining law and order situation.

President HCSTSI Farooque Shaikhani invited SSP Hyderabad to visit Chamber office.

SSP expressed gratitude to Chamber office bearers for visiting his office.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Visit Hyderabad Chamber

Recent Stories

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various pu ..

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

6 minutes ago
 Departments urge to ensure effective representatio ..

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

7 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

7 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

6 minutes ago
 Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development pr ..

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

6 minutes ago
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

6 minutes ago
 Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

6 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

16 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

6 minutes ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

6 minutes ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan