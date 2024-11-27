Open Menu

HCSTSI Delegation Meets Chief Commissioner IR Hyderabad, Discusses Tax Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), led by its President Saleem Memon, met with the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue(IR) Hyderabad Qazi Hifz-ur-Rehman at his office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), led by its President Saleem Memon, met with the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue(IR) Hyderabad Qazi Hifz-ur-Rehman at his office.

During the meeting, President HCSTSI Saleem Memon, congratulated Chief Commissioner Qazi Hifz-ur-Rehman on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed confidence in his efforts to address the challenges faced by the business community.

According to a press release, the discussion focused on the key issues confronting traders and industrialists, particularly the challenges of the POS system and the tax collection framework.

Chief Commissioner Qazi Hifz-ur-Rehman acknowledged the vital role of traders and industrialists as the backbone of the nation, emphasizing their significant contribution to the country's economic stability through tax payments. He assured that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) remains committed to resolving the concerns of the business community and welcomes their valuable suggestions.

He expressed hope for continued cooperation from the business sector in supporting FBR’s efforts to strengthen the economy.

President HCSTSI highlighted that Hyderabad is the second-largest city and a crucial revenue contributor in Sindh. He stressed that while traders and industrialists dutifully pay their taxes, they do not receive adequate facilities from the FBR in return. He urged the FBR to conduct awareness sessions on the POS system to enhance understanding and compliance within the business community.

Patron and Convener of the FBR Sub-Committee HCSTSI, Haji Muhammad Yaqoob lauded the appointment of a collaborative Chief Commissioner and recalled the commendable contributions of previous commissioners.

The HCSTSI delegation also included former President Saleemuddin Qureshi and Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi. Representing the FBR, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Altaf Memon, Commissioner Zone-I Muhammad Shamim Murtaza and Commissioner Zone-II Naib Ali Pathan also participated in the meeting.

