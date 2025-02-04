HCSTSI Delegation Meets Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), led by President, Muhammad Saleem Memon, called on Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro.
During the meeting, the Chamber’s delegation discussed the issues faced by the business community and deliberated on the city’s infrastructure.
The delegation appreciated the Mayor’s initiatives under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, particularly the renovation of Rani Bagh, the beautification of Niaz Stadium, Rajputana Road and D-Chowk Ground, which serve as key entry points to Hyderabad.
Additionally, they lauded the efforts to establish the first urban forest in the city and the execution of water and sewerage schemes, especially those aimed at improving the water supply to Latifabad through upstream sources.
The delegation also raised concerns regarding municipal taxes and stressed that the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation and TMC should not extend to SITE areas.
They further pointed out that the signage board fee schedule had been increased fivefold in the past, which is significantly higher than market rates. Regarding the 220-acre graveyard land, Mayor Hyderabad assured that its development would commence soon.
He further assured the delegation that all issues would be resolved collectively and steps would be taken to enhance the city’s infrastructure.
The Mayor highlighted that all municipal properties would be utilized for public welfare, with a particular focus on resolving parking issues and making vacant plots functional for the benefit of citizens.
Furthermore, he stated that municipal properties would be managed through outsourced services to generate revenue for the municipality.
Mayor Hyderabad informed that when he assumed office, the municipality had outstanding liabilities of Rs.
1.5 billion, but now it has a surplus of Rs. 1.5 billion.
Despite receiving the same level of funds as before, substantial improvements have been made. Anti-encroachment operations are ongoing in Qasimabad, as well as in City and Latifabad areas.
The Mayor also provided updates on key development projects, stating that work on Auto Bhan Road is in progress at an estimated cost of Rs. 4 billion.
The construction of a filtration plant in Latifabad Unit 4 is nearing completion, which will soon provide clean drinking water to residents.
Additionally, a dedicated 32-inch water pipeline is being laid from upstream Jamshoro to Latifabad to replace the previous supply system, which had been contaminated with sewage for the past ten months, causing health hazards among residents. Efforts are also underway to secure the government-announced Rs. 5 billion for further development projects.
Discussing the Hyderabad Ring Road project, Mayor Hyderabad emphasized its significance in reducing traffic congestion within the city, saving both time and fuel for commuters.
He noted that 90% of the work on the project has been completed. Furthermore, a bridge will be constructed from GC University to Liaquat Colony to enhance connectivity.
The Chamber’s delegation proposed the establishment of a coordination committee between the Chamber and the municipal administration.
In response, Mayor Hyderabad assured them that such a committee would be formed and that he would soon visit the HCSTSI.
The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Laghari and other senior officials.
The Chamber’s delegation included Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Former Presidents Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani and Saleemuddin Qureshi and Convener of the Sub-Committee on Municipal Affairs, Kashif Shaikh.
