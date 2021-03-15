UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Delegation Visits Livestock Expo

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

HCSTSI delegation visits Livestock Expo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by its president Saleemuddin Qureshi visited the Livestock Expo 2021 here at Hatri Bypass on Monday.

The delegation which visited the Expo on the invitation of Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, wnet round at different camps of cattle and appreciated the organizers for organizing a unique expo for promotion of livestock development.

During the visit, the delegation also met Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Secretary Livestock Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and DIG Hyderabad Sharjil Kharal and invited them to visit HCSTSI Secretariat.

The HCSTSI Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Ex-Presidents Daulat Ram Lohana and Muhammad Akram Ansari were the members of delegation among others.

