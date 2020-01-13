UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Demands Business Community Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana while expressing his deep grief and shock over the murder of Hyderabad based trader Muhammad Imran Khatri in Karachi has demanded the government to ensure protection to the life and property of the business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana while expressing his deep grief and shock over the murder of Hyderabad based trader Muhammad Imran Khatri in Karachi has demanded the government to ensure protection to the life and property of the business community.

The criminals and extortionists once again strengthening their network and there is the need of strict initiatives for combating crimes and criminals, he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He also expressed his grave concern over increasing crimes in Hyderabad particularly against business community and said that the authorities concerned of the provincial government should ensure the maintenance of law and order and unearthing the criminals network.

The murder to trader Muhammad Imran Khatri in Karachi is creating sense of insecurity among the business community which needs to be addressed, he said and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers of deceased trader.

