UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Demands Continuation Of Business Activities Throughout Week Under SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

HCSTSI demands continuation of business activities throughout week under SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Sunday demanded the Sindh government to grant permission of continuation of business activities throughout week under set standard operating procedures.

In a meeting of HCSTSI executive committee chaired by its President Daulat Ram Lohana, it was observed that granting permission to continue business activities throughout the week would ease the customers' rush in markets and bazaars. Hyderabad is the second largest business hub after Karachi where markets and bazaars from different districts of the province, the meeting observed and added that limited days for business activities is causing rush of customers in markets and bazaars.

The meeting demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to realize the facts and grant permission for continuation of business activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muiz Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji and members of the executive committee including Ex-President Muhammad Akram Ansari attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Business Hyderabad Chamber Hub Sunday Murad Ali Shah Market From Government Industry P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council meets key stakeholders to dis ..

21 minutes ago

SCI raises allocations for sacrifices campaign to ..

21 minutes ago

ADP social support centres handle over 2,900 cases ..

51 minutes ago

Businesses investing in CSR responded more effecti ..

51 minutes ago

Olympic Movement post-coronavirus webinar proposes ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.