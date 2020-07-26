HCSTSI demands continuation of business activities throughout week under SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Sunday demanded the Sindh government to grant permission of continuation of business activities throughout week under set standard operating procedures.

In a meeting of HCSTSI executive committee chaired by its President Daulat Ram Lohana, it was observed that granting permission to continue business activities throughout the week would ease the customers' rush in markets and bazaars. Hyderabad is the second largest business hub after Karachi where markets and bazaars from different districts of the province, the meeting observed and added that limited days for business activities is causing rush of customers in markets and bazaars.

The meeting demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to realize the facts and grant permission for continuation of business activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muiz Abbas, Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji and members of the executive committee including Ex-President Muhammad Akram Ansari attended the meeting.